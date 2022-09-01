Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $303.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.34 and a 200 day moving average of $289.58. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

