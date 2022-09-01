ApeSwap Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,535.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.07 or 0.07252884 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015473 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

