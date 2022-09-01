API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. API3 has a total market cap of $94.41 million and $9.21 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00008400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

