Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

