Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

