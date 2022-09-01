April (APRIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,650.00

April (APRIL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, April has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. April has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $12,650.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One April coin can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
About April
April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.
April Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for April and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.