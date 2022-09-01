APY.Finance Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $355,654.38 and $12.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

