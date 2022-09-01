APY.Finance Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $357,141.41 and approximately $175.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

