APYSwap (APYS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,962.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $427,077.73 and approximately $31,962.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,529.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
