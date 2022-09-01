AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

