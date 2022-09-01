Arbidex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $350.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market cap of $11,479.32 and $350.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087028 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

