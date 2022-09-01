Arcblock Price Down 8% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $5.96 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

