Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

