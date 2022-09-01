Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $2,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

