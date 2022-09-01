Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 153,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arconic

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.