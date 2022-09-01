ARCS Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ARCS has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $637,983.31 and approximately $445,701.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARCS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

About ARCS

ARX is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.