ARCS Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ARCS has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $637,983.31 and approximately $445,701.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.
About ARCS
ARX is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
