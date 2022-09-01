ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Million

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $18,865.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

