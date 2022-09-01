Ardor Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $104.05 million and $2.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
