Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

