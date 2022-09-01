Arnnon Geshuri Sells 4,098 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.