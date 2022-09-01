Artex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172,927.36 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Artex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. Artex has a market cap of $172,927.36 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artex alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002189 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000267 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00084801 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Artex Profile

Artex (ARTEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Artex

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.