Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,985,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

