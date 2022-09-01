Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

