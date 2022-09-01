Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.80

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.28). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 68,300 shares.
Artilium Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.80.
Artilium Company Profile
Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.
