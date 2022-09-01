Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Up 6.3%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.84 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.84 ($0.78). 17,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.74).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The company has a market cap of £45.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Artisanal Spirits
In related news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,830.83 ($17,920.29).
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.
