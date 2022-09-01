Arweave (AR) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Arweave has a total market cap of $337.30 million and $12.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.10 or 0.00050312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

