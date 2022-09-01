Aryacoin (AYA) One Day Volume Tops $17,485.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $278,129.08 and approximately $17,485.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

