Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $60,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.