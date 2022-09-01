ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $489.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.67. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

