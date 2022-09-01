ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $489.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.67. ASML has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

