ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $2,246.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,227.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

ASOS Trading Down 3.1 %

ASOS stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. ASOS has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

