AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.