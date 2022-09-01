AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.