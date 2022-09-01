Atari Token (ATRI) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Atari Token has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $9,737.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
