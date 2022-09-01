ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.50

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ATCO to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.39.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$46.50 on Tuesday. ATCO has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.71.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,249,012,926. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425 over the last 90 days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

