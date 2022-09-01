ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$49.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.39.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$46.50 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.71.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,249,012,926. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

