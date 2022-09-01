Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 3499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.26.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

