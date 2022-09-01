Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.