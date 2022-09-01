Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

TEAM stock opened at $247.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

