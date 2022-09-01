Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$13.90 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AI stock opened at C$11.91 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.49. The stock has a market cap of C$513.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at C$1,303,573.50.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
Further Reading
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.