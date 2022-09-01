Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$13.90 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AI stock opened at C$11.91 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.49. The stock has a market cap of C$513.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at C$1,303,573.50.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

