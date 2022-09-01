Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Cap of $117,977.08

Auctus (AUC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $117,977.08 and approximately $67.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

