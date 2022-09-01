Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Hits $83.96 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $83.96 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00038246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
