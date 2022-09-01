Aurix (AUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.04 Million

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Aurix has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Aurix has a market cap of $24.04 million and $55,645.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,044.53 or 0.99966313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00062663 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024403 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Aurix Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.