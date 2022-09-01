AurusDeFi (AWX) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028700 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040787 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

