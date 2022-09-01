Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Phillip Britt Acquires 184,000 Shares

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt bought 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$500,112.00 ($349,728.67).
Aussie Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Aussie Broadband Company Profile
