Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.
About Australian Ethical Investment
