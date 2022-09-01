Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Australian Ethical Investment

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

