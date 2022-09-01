Auto Achieves Market Cap of $15.08 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $284.45 or 0.01420614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $1.16 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

