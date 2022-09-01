Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd Purchases 123,806 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

ALV opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

