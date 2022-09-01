Auxilium Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $67,505.53 and approximately $11,089.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About Auxilium
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
