Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $325.07 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $19.29 or 0.00095994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.68 billion and $325.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021575 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00262455 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024134 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,466,850 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
