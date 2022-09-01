Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $325.07 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $19.29 or 0.00095994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.68 billion and $325.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00262455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024134 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,466,850 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

