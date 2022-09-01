Avaware (AVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25,652.18

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.76 or 0.07917494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00163173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00286351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00759117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00581071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001119 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

